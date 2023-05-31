Contests
3 teens allegedly pull ‘prank’ robbery in Greenhills

Nearby surveillance cameras captured an image of the prankster who was allegedly wielding a fake weapon.
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Greenhills police are searching for three teens who allegedly pulled a fake gun and tried to rob a 13-year-old Tuesday night.

The teen says he was stopped by a trio of kids about his age.

“He said, ‘Where’s directions to a park?’ I wasn’t really thinking and I showed him it (the phone) and he said ‘Give me your phone’ and he had a gun,” Ethan Earl said.

“He ran off and then he’s standing there terrified and then a couple of minutes later they came back, gave him his phone back, and said ‘Ah, we’re just kidding with you,’” Ethan’s father Earl said.

Ethan says he remembers the teens saying the gun was fake as they returned his things.

Greenhills police say nearby surveillance cameras captured an image of the prankster who was allegedly wielding the fake weapon.

Officers are using the image and others to try and locate all three teens involved in the incident.

“They’re clearly out trying to be pranksters but they’re crossing the line at that point,” Sgt. Carl Holbrook with Greenhills Police Department said.

By crossing that line, police say the group of teenagers is creating a dangerous situation for more than just the victim in this incident.

“It’s not the type of thing that should be taken lightly at all. I mean if they do this to the wrong person then something very, very bad can happen and we really don’t want that to happen so we want to nip this in the bud before that happens,” Sgt. Holbrook said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Greenhills police.

