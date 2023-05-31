Contests
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children riding an electric scooter were hit by a car in West Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Heyward Street and 1st Avenue.

The children are 3 and 9 years old.

The parents took the children to the hospital, and the 3-year-old has since died, according to CPD Capt. Joe Robinson.

The 9-year-old is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

The driver is cooperating with police. No word on what led to the crash.

Police are investigating.

