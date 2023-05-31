Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Chad Johnson, former FC Cincinnati players team up for $1 million tourney

FC Cincinnati players reunite and bring in Chad Johnson to play in a winner-take-all $1 million tournament this week.
By Joe Danneman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some former FC Cincinnati players, along with Bengals legend Chad Johnson, are teaming up for a winner-take-all $1 million tournament.

The team came together Tuesday in Cincinnati for dinner, talking memories, before heading to North Carolina on Wednesday.

The games begin on Thursday.

The tournament consists of 32 teams. Each team will play three pool play matches and then move to the knockout rounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

FC Cincinnati players reunite for shot at $1 million
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain bats during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in...
Reds rookie phenom named NL Player of the Week
Vintage Reds baseball player walks away with a final pitch
Two staff members at UC, Kyle Sprague and Andy Nagel, and the head coach at Alabama, Brad...
Player’s parent tied to sports betting investigation with UC, Alabama: Source