Chad Johnson, former FC Cincinnati players team up for $1 million tourney

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some former FC Cincinnati players, along with Bengals legend Chad Johnson, are teaming up for a winner-take-all $1 million tournament.

The team came together Tuesday in Cincinnati for dinner, talking memories, before heading to North Carolina on Wednesday.

The games begin on Thursday.

The tournament consists of 32 teams. Each team will play three pool play matches and then move to the knockout rounds.

