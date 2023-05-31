Coroner identifies 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children were hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in West Price Hill, resulting in the death of a 3-year-old girl, Cincinnati police confirmed.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as Trinity Isome.

Police say Trinity and a 9-year-old child were riding an electric scooter when a vehicle hit them around 9 p.m. on Heyward Street and 1st Avenue.

Trinity was transported to Good Samaritan but was pronounced dead that night, the coroner’s office said.

The 9-year-old was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, but it is unknown what her condition is.

Police say the driver involved was cooperative Tuesday evening.

The crash is still under investigation.

