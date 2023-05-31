Employees of nearby businesses assist first responders in 7-vehicle crash

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - One woman is hospitalized after a crash involving seven vehicles in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday afternoon, Lawrenceburg Police Chief David Schneider said.

According to the Lawrenceburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Tanner’s Creek Drive and US 50 at approximately 1:43 p.m.

Reports indicate that a 26-year-old woman was entrapped in her vehicle and that it sustained significant damage.

Schneider says the woman had to be extricated and was transferred by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In addition, six other vehicles sustained damage and two men were transported to St. Elizabeth Dearborn with minor injuries, Schneider added.

Lawrenceburg police say employees from Steak and Shake and UDF came out to help first responders.

Eight different agencies were dispatched to the scene.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

