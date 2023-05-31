Contests
Fatal crashes increase in Ohio over Memorial Day weekend: OSP

Fatal crashes in Ohio rose to their highest numbers in three years over the Memorial Day...
Fatal crashes in Ohio rose to their highest numbers in three years over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Pictured is the scene in Norwood Monday, where a fatal crash closed Montgomery Road for hours.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fatal crashes in Ohio rose to their highest numbers in three years over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

There were 22 crashes resulting in 23 deaths over four days from Friday to Monday.

That’s the highest number of traffic fatalities in Ohio since 2020 when 20 people were killed.

Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 deadliest days on the road

Three counties in the Tri-State - Warren, Butler and Clermont - all had fatal crashes and placed in the top 10 for Ohio counties with the highest number of incidents, according to OSP data released Tuesday.

Warren County placed fourth with 827 incidents, followed locally by Clermont, which placed seventh with 688 and Butler placed eighth with 686.

There were at least three fatal crashes in Clermont, Warren and Hamilton counties, according to OSP and Norwood police:

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was hit and killed on Ohio 133 in Clermont County’s Williamsburg early Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy from Lebanon died in a crash early Monday on Hart Road near Miller Road in Turtlecreek Township.

An 18-year-old North Avondale woman died Monday after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Montgomery Road in Norwood.

Statewide, troopers made 19,980 traffic enforcement contacts, including 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 safety belt citations.

They also made 10,463 non-enforcement contacts including 2,107 motorist assists.

OSP reminds drivers that road safety “is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.”

