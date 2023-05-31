Gov. Beshear, Kroger announce more new jobs coming to Boone County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County’s run of economic development wins continued Tuesday with Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement that Kroger will create 98 new jobs at an e-commerce distribution center.

The new cross-docking facility will be located in an existing building owned by a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger.

Cross-docking facilities, or spoke facilities, streamline supply chains by allowing companies to break up or consolidate product shipments en route to their final destination, reducing inventory costs and improving delivery times.

Kroger will use the Boone County facility to augment e-commerce distribution in Kentucky with products sourced from the company’s first-of-its kind, high-tech fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary More says the facility will improve the efficiency of home delivery to customers in the region.

“We applaud Kroger on the expansion of its facility to increase its e-commerce grocery delivery capabilities and provide customers throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with access to affordable and healthy foods,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume. “We are happy to retain the current facility and win this expansion for the community.”

The projet is expected to cost $550,000. Kroger is receiving $554,000 in state incentives from the Kentucky Business Investment Program, which provides income tax credits and wage assessments to companies that locate or expand in the commonwealth.

Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s recent success luring and retaining jobs in distribution and logistics. The governor has overseen $2.2 billion in new logistics investments expected to create more than 8,000 jobs across the commonwealth since he was elected in 2019.

Some 91,000 Kentuckians are employed in the sector. More than 25,400 of those jobs are in Boone County, according to state data. Research from the University of Kentucky shows Boone County’s logistics industry is proportionally five times larger than the national average.

“We are continuing to see announcements in this sector that are bringing incredible opportunities and jobs to our communities across the state,” the governor said. “I want to thank Kroger and their leadership for expanding their operations in Kentucky yet again and continuing to believe in what this state has to offer.”

Boone County has seen thousands of new jobs created in recent years with the help of state incentives. In just the last 15 months, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has allocated $55 million in KBI money to 15 Boone County projects, $40 million of which went to Amazon’s $2.1 billion CVG hub project last May. The projects are expected to bring 2,022 jobs to the county.

The county’s continued job growth runs hand-in-hand with its population growth. Boone County has doubled its gross domestic product to nearly $14 billion since 2011, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Its population has grown by nearly 17 percent over the same span, making it the fastest growing county in the Tri-State and the third-fastest growing county in Kentucky.

Kentucky is on a run of its own. Beshear has announced $26 billion in new-location and expansion projects since 2019, creating 46,300 new jobs.

The commonwealth is in the midst of the best two-year run of economic growth in its history, according to the governor’s office. Site Selection magazine recently ranked it first in the South Central region and fifth nationally in its 2023 Prosperity Cup ranking. Ohio ranked third, and Indiana ranked fourth.

