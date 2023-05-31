Homicide detectives respond to shooting in East Price Hill
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm homicide detectives are responding to an early morning shooting in East Price Hill.
The shooting was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 900 block of Enright Avenue.
There is a heavy police presence in the area with roads blocked off.
