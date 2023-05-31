Homicide detectives respond to shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm homicide detectives are responding to an early morning shooting in East Price Hill.

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 900 block of Enright Avenue.

There is a heavy police presence in the area with roads blocked off.

Police investigating reports of a shooting on Enright Avenue.

Officers on scene in East Price Hill. Updates coming up @fox19 pic.twitter.com/PfjfeMfcDz — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 31, 2023

