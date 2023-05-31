Tri-State woman moving tree off road hit by car, killed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman was moving a tree off a Ripley County roadway when she was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle Tuesday.

Ann Back, 53, of Brookville, Indiana, and 64-year-old Timothy Back got out of their vehicle around 10 p.m. to help another man move a tree that was blocking St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North, according to Indiana State Police.

As they were moving the tree, 28-year-old Ryan Giltner was driving a 2022 Kia car when his vehicle hit the tree in the road, troopers said.

“We seen him 300 feet away,” Tim said. “The lights were coming. We stayed like this until it was too late.”

Both Ann and Tim were hit, ISP explained.

“It got me,” Tim said, “but I did not realize that it got her, and I turned around immediately, and there she was on the ground.”

Ann was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tim and Ryan suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

“She was hit in such a way that she didn’t know anything, so there was no pain,” Tim said. “I’m happy about that. She had no suffering.”

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, although toxicology tests are pending.

ISP is still investigating.

Tim describes Ann as a “beautiful” and “happy” soul who could always make people laugh.

“I could never find anybody that didn’t like her,” he said. “She was a blast.”

