Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tri-State woman moving tree off road hit by car, killed

Indiana woman moving tree off road killed after being hit by car
Indiana woman moving tree off road killed after being hit by car
By Courtney King
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman was moving a tree off a Ripley County roadway when she was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle Tuesday.

Ann Back, 53, of Brookville, Indiana, and 64-year-old Timothy Back got out of their vehicle around 10 p.m. to help another man move a tree that was blocking St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North, according to Indiana State Police.

As they were moving the tree, 28-year-old Ryan Giltner was driving a 2022 Kia car when his vehicle hit the tree in the road, troopers said.

“We seen him 300 feet away,” Tim said. “The lights were coming. We stayed like this until it was too late.”

Both Ann and Tim were hit, ISP explained.

“It got me,” Tim said, “but I did not realize that it got her, and I turned around immediately, and there she was on the ground.”

Ann was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tim and Ryan suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

“She was hit in such a way that she didn’t know anything, so there was no pain,” Tim said. “I’m happy about that. She had no suffering.”

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, although toxicology tests are pending.

ISP is still investigating.

Tim describes Ann as a “beautiful” and “happy” soul who could always make people laugh.

“I could never find anybody that didn’t like her,” he said. “She was a blast.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood

Latest News

Zac Brown Band raising money to fight ALS in Cincinnati with band member battling disease
A house fire in Forest Park.
9 fire departments respond to Forest Park blaze: ‘It felt like a bomb’
Avondale community members learn how to care for shooting victims at ‘stop the bleed’ event
Avondale community members learn how to care for shooting victims at ‘stop the bleed’ event
The OneNKY Center in downtown Covington will house economic development agencies and growth...
$26M downtown Covington office project to begin construction this summer
The University of Cincinnati is hosting a conference focused on aerospace and artificial...
University of Cincinnati hosts aerospace conference