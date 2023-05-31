Kentucky deputy’s home destroyed in fire; no injuries, sheriff says
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Bracken County deputy’s home was engulfed in a fire Tuesday, according to a social media post on the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Sheriff Bobby Boody wrote that Deputy Chris Shields was on duty when he received a call that his home was on fire.
“Fortunately, his wife Julie and three children were not injured as a result of this incident,” Sheriff Boody wrote.
The Bracken County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations to assist the Shields family.
Checks are to be made payable to:
Bracken County Sheriff’s Boosters
P.O. 465
Brooksville, Ky. 41004
An account has also been set up at:
People’s Bank
111 Powell St
Brooksville, Ky. 41004
The sheriff’s office is not accepting cash donations.
For more information, contact the Bracken County Sheriff’s Boosters via Jan Fatka at 901-647-1747, or Judy Cooper at 606-747-5889.
