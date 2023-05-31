Kentucky deputy’s home destroyed in fire; no injuries, sheriff says

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Bracken County deputy’s home was engulfed in a fire Tuesday, according to a social media post on the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Sheriff Bobby Boody wrote that Deputy Chris Shields was on duty when he received a call that his home was on fire.

According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, Deputy Chris Shields was away on duty when the fire broke out. (Bracken County Sheriff's Office)

“Fortunately, his wife Julie and three children were not injured as a result of this incident,” Sheriff Boody wrote.

The Bracken County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations to assist the Shields family.

Checks are to be made payable to:

Bracken County Sheriff’s Boosters

P.O. 465

Brooksville, Ky. 41004

An account has also been set up at:

People’s Bank

111 Powell St

Brooksville, Ky. 41004

The sheriff’s office is not accepting cash donations.

For more information, contact the Bracken County Sheriff’s Boosters via Jan Fatka at 901-647-1747, or Judy Cooper at 606-747-5889.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.