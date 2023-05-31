Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son

Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATROBE, Pa. (Gray News) – A single mom in Pennsylvania won $1 million, thanks to a quick stop at the store to buy a thermometer for her sick son.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, certified nursing assistant Diane Babbin won the big prize April 28.

That day, Babbin said her teenage son was sick with a fever, so Babbin asked her mother to go to Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe to pick up a thermometer and a scratch-off ticket.

Babbin and her two teenagers live with her parents.

Babbin said she and her mother always play scratch-offs together.

Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.
Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.(Pennsylvania Lottery)

“My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, ‘You have to come get me. I can’t drive home.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s a senior, and she was in shock!” Babbin said.

After scratching the ticket, Babbin’s mother saw they had won $1 million.

“My mom apologized that she scratched the ticket without me because we usually scratch them together. When I got there, I asked her about the thermometer, and she was in such shock that she forgot to buy it,” Babbin said.

Babbin collected her prize on May 24. The Shop n’ Save store that sold the winning ticket also received a $5,000 bonus.

Babbin told lottery officials she plans to likely buy a home with the winnings, but for now, “it just means less worries.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

FILE - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
Dart Ops is now open for Nerf battles at Eastgate Mall.
Nerf battle arena ‘Dart Ops’ opens in Eastgate Mall
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine