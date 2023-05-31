Low humidity and high temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pop-up shower chances increase Wednesday afternoon with a high of 86, similar to yesterday. Isolated thunderstorms possible in southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky in the afternoon and early evening.

A gradual warm up continues moving into the weekend with Thursday expected to be in the high 80s with a slight uptick in humidity in the morning, but it should drop down throughout the day. Low 90s expected for highs over the weekend under partly cloudy skies with dry conditions continuing, so sunscreen is a must-have if you are planning to be spending any time in the sun.

Temperatures cool down a little bit as we move into the beginning of next week, still sticking in the mid 80s, with lows staying in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected to continue with the next rain chance only bringing spotty pop-up showers next Tuesday, and a higher chance for rain moving into next weekend. Besides that we are looking at high temperatures and dry conditions in the tri-state for the coming week.

