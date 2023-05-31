Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Low humidity and high temperatures

Spotty showers possible, but dry conditions prevail
Temperatures rise into the high 80s and low 90s over the weekend with dry conditions sticking around
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pop-up shower chances increase Wednesday afternoon with a high of 86, similar to yesterday. Isolated thunderstorms possible in southeast Indiana and northern Kentucky in the afternoon and early evening.

A gradual warm up continues moving into the weekend with Thursday expected to be in the high 80s with a slight uptick in humidity in the morning, but it should drop down throughout the day. Low 90s expected for highs over the weekend under partly cloudy skies with dry conditions continuing, so sunscreen is a must-have if you are planning to be spending any time in the sun.

Temperatures cool down a little bit as we move into the beginning of next week, still sticking in the mid 80s, with lows staying in the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected to continue with the next rain chance only bringing spotty pop-up showers next Tuesday, and a higher chance for rain moving into next weekend. Besides that we are looking at high temperatures and dry conditions in the tri-state for the coming week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
90 Degree Heat Is On The Way
Frank's Forecast For Wednesday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
First 90° Day on the Way!
Overnight Forecast