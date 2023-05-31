Male dead in early morning East Price Hill shooting: coroner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in East Price Hill.

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the 900 block of Enright Avenue.

There is a heavy police presence in the area with roads blocked off.

A male shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. His age and identity are unknown.

Police investigating reports of a shooting on Enright Avenue.

Officers on scene in East Price Hill. Updates coming up @fox19 pic.twitter.com/PfjfeMfcDz — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 31, 2023

