Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for hitting Cincinnati cop with pipe

Charlando Peoples was found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a case that stemmed from a Cincinnati police officer being hospitalized.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The person facing charges in an attack that hospitalized a Cincinnati police officer was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Charlando Peoples was facing charges of robbery, resisting arrest, assault, felonious assault and obstructing official business following his arrest in July 2022, according to Hamilton County Court Records.

Officer Johnny Harris was hospitalized after Peoples “savagely swung a concealed metal pipe at” him when the officer tried to take him into custody downtown at Sixth and Elm streets, according to Sgt. Dan Hils, leader of the union that represents Cincinnati Police.

Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones...
Cincinnati Police Officer Johnny Harris, a 16-year veteran, suffered numerous fractured bones after being hit by a suspect with a metal pipe, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils.(WXIX)

Police went to the area after receiving a 911 call about a robbery.

Peoples “took” a male victim’s “property and then struck him in the face while armed with a deadly weapon,” court records show.

When officers arrived, they saw Peoples walking down the street, Hils says. Peoples ignored officers’ requests to stop and then attacked Officer Harris when he got closer, according to Sgt. Hils.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint that Peoples hit Officer Harris “in the face with a deadly weapon, causing serious physical harm” while resisting arrest.

The 16-year veteran officer with Cincinnati Police suffered several facial bone fractures and needed reconstructive surgery, according to Hils.

He was later released from the hospital.

