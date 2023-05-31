Contests
Cincinnati man accused in friend’s murder found not guilty

The victim’s mother says she’s relieved at the verdict.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is feeling a complicated array of emotions after a jury found the man accused in her son’s death not guilty.

Wesley Noble was acquitted last week on a murder charge following the death of 19-year-old Wilmer Diaz.

Diaz died in a double-shooting at Halstead and Eliza streets in CUF in April 2022. The other victim was hit in the leg and has recovered.

Heather Aleshire, Diaz’s mother, says she never thought Noble was her son’s killer.

“He spent 106 days in jail for something he didn’t do, and he’s the only one that called 911 for my son,” Aleshire said.

She says the two were friends and that Noble never changed the story he first told her.

“When he was released, I was there, and he walked straight to me and he gave me a hug and all he could say was, ‘I’m so sorry that Wilmer’s gone and that I couldn’t save him,’” Aleshire recalled.

She remains desperate for justice in her son’s murder.

“He was such a good person in such a funny, outgoing way,” she said. “Like, he just wanted to live life, you want to say, have fun. We are very family-oriented. We always get together and do things. And nothing feels the same without him.

Aleshire says it’s crushing that the real killer is still out there.

“I feel like no matter what, God’s punishment will be more than what the justice system could ever give,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

