Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

More than 300 artists to converge on Cincinnati for Summerfair

Summerfair is a three-day event at Coney Island featuring fine arts and crafts from around the country and from Tri-State artists.
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists will converge on Cincinnati this weekend for the 56th annual Summerfair.

It’s a three-day event at Coney Island featuring fine arts and crafts from around the country and from Tri-State artists.

“You name it, you can come down to Coney during Summerfair and buy a one-of-a-kind item that nobody else is going to have,” says Managing Director Jayne Utter.

The event has been happening for 56 years now, and Utter has been involved since 1989.

“I spend way too much money, even though I promise myself I’m not going to this year. I always do because you can’t get it anywhere else,” Utter adds, “And that’s why I like to bring these artists to Cincinnati. You know Cincinnati is an artful town.”

Not only do the artists benefit from their sales throughout the event, but Summerfair is able to give back around $80,000 to artists and art exhibits in the Cincinnati area.

“The artists come here, and they have shows that they do throughout the country, and that is their job. That is how they support themselves,” explains Utter, “When you come to Summerfair, you are supporting these artists from all over the country, and you’re supporting Summerfair.”

Admission is $10 for anyone over the age of 12 and free for kids. You can buy a multi-day pass online only for $15.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the artists, you can purchase food, drinks and hear live music all weekend.

This is not only an opportunity for the public to buy the arts and crafts, artists can win money through 12 different contests. You can see some of the past winners online at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

Cincinnati police give update on quadruple shooting that injured 3 juveniles
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
Dart Ops is now open for Nerf battles at Eastgate Mall.
Nerf battle arena ‘Dart Ops’ opens in Eastgate Mall