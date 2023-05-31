More than 300 artists to converge on Cincinnati for Summerfair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artists will converge on Cincinnati this weekend for the 56th annual Summerfair.

It’s a three-day event at Coney Island featuring fine arts and crafts from around the country and from Tri-State artists.

“You name it, you can come down to Coney during Summerfair and buy a one-of-a-kind item that nobody else is going to have,” says Managing Director Jayne Utter.

The event has been happening for 56 years now, and Utter has been involved since 1989.

“I spend way too much money, even though I promise myself I’m not going to this year. I always do because you can’t get it anywhere else,” Utter adds, “And that’s why I like to bring these artists to Cincinnati. You know Cincinnati is an artful town.”

Not only do the artists benefit from their sales throughout the event, but Summerfair is able to give back around $80,000 to artists and art exhibits in the Cincinnati area.

“The artists come here, and they have shows that they do throughout the country, and that is their job. That is how they support themselves,” explains Utter, “When you come to Summerfair, you are supporting these artists from all over the country, and you’re supporting Summerfair.”

Admission is $10 for anyone over the age of 12 and free for kids. You can buy a multi-day pass online only for $15.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the artists, you can purchase food, drinks and hear live music all weekend.

This is not only an opportunity for the public to buy the arts and crafts, artists can win money through 12 different contests. You can see some of the past winners online at this link.

