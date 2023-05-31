Motorcycle crash in Reading sends 1 to hospital

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Reading police are investigating a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

It was reported between the motorcycle and a white mini-van just after 8 p.m. at Reading and Galbraith roads.

One person with suspected life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital, initial emergency communication reports indicate.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from the Reading Police Department. We will update this story once we hear back.

