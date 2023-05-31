3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting with multiple scenes in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.

Walnut Street is fully closed between Moore Street and East McMicken Avenue.

The scenes are between Grant Park and Somerset Bar on McMicken.

Officers confirm three juveniles and an 18-year-old were shot.

All the injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

Police are looking for a black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows.

UPDATE: 4 people have been shot. 3 of the victims are under 18 years old. All 4 victims are expected to be okay. E. McMicken is shut down from roughly Lang Ave to Main St. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fIgdYk91JR — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 31, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.