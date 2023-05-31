3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting with multiple scenes in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
Walnut Street is fully closed between Moore Street and East McMicken Avenue.
The scenes are between Grant Park and Somerset Bar on McMicken.
Officers confirm three juveniles and an 18-year-old were shot.
All the injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
Police are looking for a black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows.
