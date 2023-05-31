Contests
Nerf battle arena ‘Dart Ops’ opens in Eastgate Mall

Dart Ops is now open for Nerf battles at Eastgate Mall.
Dart Ops is now open for Nerf battles at Eastgate Mall.(Provided by Dart Ops owner)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Fans of Nerf wars now have a place to test their skills in Tri-State.

‘Dart Ops’ just opened at Eastgate Mall in a repurposed space near the old Sears store.

The 8,000-square-foot arena floor is covered in athletic gym mats and has different types of barriers.

Teams will be assigned various missions or “ops” to test their cooperation and blaster skills.

There are “arena bosses” to explain the games and help enforce the rules.

Players should expect to play roughly eight to 12 different games for every half-hour of play, according to the Dart Ops website.

The minimum age to play is 6 years old.

“There isn’t a ton of recreation for older kids and young-spirited adults in the area, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve creative and fun outlets of their own,” said Scott Landers, founder of Dart Ops. “We know there’s a need for something like this, and we are enjoying hosting everyone from Nerf blaster enthusiasts to families looking to have a good time.”

Players are allowed to bring their own Nerf blaster as long as it uses Nerf Rival-style ammo and it isn’t heavily modified to shoot over 125 fps, the website says.

Dart Ops is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $15 for one hour, $18 for an hour-and-a-half, and $22 for two hours.

There is more information on the Dart Ops website.

