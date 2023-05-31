Contests
NKY woman killed in Columbus area crash

Diana Corona Mejia was driving a 2015 Audi A3 when she lost control, went off the road and hit a tree, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old woman from Northern Kentucky, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Diana Corona Mejia, 27, of Burlington, Kentucky, died at the scene of the crash on Monday on a road northwest of Columbus, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 7:45 p.m., deputies began investigating the crash.

Their investigation shows Mejia was driving a 2015 Audi A3 when she lost control and went off the road before hitting a tree, the sheriff’s office explained.

The Audi overturned and rolled across the road before coming to a stop in a farm field.

A passenger, who has not been identified, was pulled out of the car by first responders and flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger is in critical condition as of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Mejia was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

While speeding does appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

