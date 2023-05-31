Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for a limited time.(Mellow Mushroom)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s about to be tastebud overload for Cincinnati.

Skyline Chili is now being made into a pizza at Mellow Mushroom.

Dubbed “The Cincy Pizza,” the unique pizza pays homage to Cincinnati, the pizza chain said.

The Cincy Pizza starts with Skyline Chili as a base, then covers it with mozzarella, all beef kosher hot dogs, and finely shredded cheese, drizzled with a swirl of mustard and hot sauce.

The finishing touch is oyster crackers sprinkled on top.

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for a limited time.

“The Mellow Mushroom menu features a Local’s Only section that allows Mellow store owners and operators to cater to local tastes,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “Cincinnati is known for being one of the best foodie towns in America. There’s no better way to celebrate a city that loves Skyline Chili and pizza than with this unique Cincy Pizza!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Miami Township to hold special meeting after report comes out about fire chief, lieutenant wife who remain on leave
Charlando Peoples was found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a case that...
Man found not guilty by reason of insanity for hitting Cincinnati cop with pipe
Cincinnati Pride Parade from June 2022.
LIST: 10 Tri-State Pride events happening near you
According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, the fire at Deputy Shields home resulted in a...
Kentucky deputy’s home destroyed in fire while he was on duty