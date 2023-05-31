Red Bike and Queen City Bike partner to add new comprehensive routes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local bike-share systems are boosting sustainable public transportation by offering dozens more routes to make navigating the city easier and safer.

Red Bike and Queen City Bike have collaborated to roll out 44 road-tested Community Bike Routes this summer that will span several Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Community Routes program in collaboration with Queen City Bike,” said Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock. “By providing comprehensive bike ride routes, we hope to empower Cincinnati residents to not only enjoy the benefits of biking but also explore the hidden gems and diverse neighborhoods that make our city so special.”

Cyclists can explore the downtown/riverfront corridor, the west side, east side, Northern Kentucky, and Uptown, which includes destinations in Red Bike’s expansion neighborhoods, Avondale, Walnut Hills and Evanston.

The new routes are also a way for cyclists of all skill levels to get in a challenging workout along trails and low-stress roadways.

“I hope this helps folks get around with comfort and confidence,” says Red Bike Engagement Manager Elese Daniel. “I hope someone takes their crush for a bike ride, or the youth group they work with out on the trails, or someone challenges themselves to bike a little further than they normally would.”

Riders will be able to access Community Bike Routes this summer through Red Bike’s website, as well as download or print out maps. And through Red Bike’s partnership with Cincinnati Music Accelerator, cyclists can access curated Spotify playlists to set the mood for their ride.

Visit Red Bike’s Community Bike Routes for more information.

