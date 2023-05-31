Contests
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving a stolen vehicle that shut down Montgomery Road in Norwood for several hours earlier this week has claimed a second life.

Alexus Hill, 18, of Westwood died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Another 18-year-old woman, Destiny Starks of North Avondale, also died Monday at the hospital after the crash near Cleneay Avenue, the coroner’s office announced Tuesday.

The driver of the stolen vehicle car wrecked near Cleneay Avenue after speeding away from officers, according to police.

Police are still investigating and have not said yet which woman was driving the stolen vehicle.

The crash report is not available.

