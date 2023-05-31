Truck crashes on edge of bridge over Ohio River
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash that left a pickup truck on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River during Wednesday’s morning rush.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. near the Newport Levee, according to Campbell County dispatch.
No immediate injuries were reported, but the site was a shock for morning drivers.
It also caused a lengthy backup for motorists heading out of northern Kentucky into Downtown Cincinnati.
The truck was towed away around 8:30 a.m.
