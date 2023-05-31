Truck crashes on edge of bridge over Ohio River

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash that left a pickup truck on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River during Wednesday’s morning rush.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. near the Newport Levee, according to Campbell County dispatch.

No immediate injuries were reported, but the site was a shock for morning drivers.

It also caused a lengthy backup for motorists heading out of northern Kentucky into Downtown Cincinnati.

The truck was towed away around 8:30 a.m.

BREAKING NOW: Pick-up truck up on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard bridge 471NB & traffic backing up badly. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/pzxadzd7lC — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) May 31, 2023

WOW ! Truck is hanging off of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. 471 NB @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rDuZB9kzgz — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) May 31, 2023

Big backups NB I-471 coming out of northern Kentucky into Downtown Cincinnati over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) due to pickup truck crashed on edge of bridge at Newport Levee@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/H04tRQJoYw — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 31, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.