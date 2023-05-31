Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Truck crashes on edge of Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over Ohio River

A pickup truck crashed on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River, near...
A pickup truck crashed on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River, near the Newport Levee, according to Campbell County dispatch.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Expect lengthy delays on northbound Interstate 471 as you head out of northern Kentucky into Downtown Cincinnati.

A pickup truck crashed on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River, near the Newport Levee, just after 7 a.m., according to Campbell County dispatch.

No immediate injuries were reported.

A tow truck is on the scene, so the highway should fully reopen shortly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill

Latest News

Cincinnati police confirm homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in...
Male dead in early morning East Price Hill shooting: coroner
Frank's Forecast For Wednesday
Reading police are investigating a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, according to Hamilton County...
Motorcycle crash in Reading sends 1 to hospital
Fatal crashes in Ohio rose to their highest numbers in three years over the Memorial Day...
Fatal crashes increase in Ohio over Memorial Day weekend: OSP