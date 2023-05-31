Truck crashes on edge of Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over Ohio River
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Expect lengthy delays on northbound Interstate 471 as you head out of northern Kentucky into Downtown Cincinnati.
A pickup truck crashed on the edge of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge over the Ohio River, near the Newport Levee, just after 7 a.m., according to Campbell County dispatch.
No immediate injuries were reported.
A tow truck is on the scene, so the highway should fully reopen shortly.
