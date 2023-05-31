Contests
Victim killed in Turtlecreek Township fire identified

Zane Roe, 93, died in a Turtlecreek Township house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The person killed in Tuesday’s Turtlecreek Township house fire has been identified.

Zane Roe, 93, died in the fire in the 2500 block of northbound Ohio 48, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters were called to the home around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Township officials said a family member tried to save Roe who was trapped inside the home.

The family member was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to Turtlecreek Township officials.

