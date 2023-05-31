Victim killed in Turtlecreek Township fire identified

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The person killed in Tuesday’s Turtlecreek Township house fire has been identified.

Zane Roe, 93, died in the fire in the 2500 block of northbound Ohio 48, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters were called to the home around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Township officials said a family member tried to save Roe who was trapped inside the home.

The family member was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to Turtlecreek Township officials.

