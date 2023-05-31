Woman moving tree off road hit, killed by car in Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman was moving a tree off a Ripley County roadway when she was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle Tuesday.

Ann Back, 53, of Brookville, Indiana, and 64-year-old Timothy Back got out of their vehicle around 10 p.m. to move a tree that was blocking St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North, according to Indiana State Police.

As they were moving the tree, 28-year-old Ryan Giltner was driving a 2022 Kia car when his vehicle hit the tree in the road, troopers said.

Both Ann and Timothy were hit, ISP explained.

Ann was pronounced dead at the scene, while Timothy and Ryan suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, although toxicology tests are pending.

ISP is still investigating.

