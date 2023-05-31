Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
Cincinnati police give update on quadruple shooting that injured 3 juveniles
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train