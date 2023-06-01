Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen Cincinnati school bus chased into Indiana cornfield, suspect in custody
Sixteen-year-old Samantha Anders is dead and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter...
Teen girl identified in fatal Wayne Township crash
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
3-year-old on scooter hit by car, killed in West Price Hill
An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the parking lot of a Springdale...
3 shot outside Springdale bar
An 18-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday in Norwood, according to the Hamilton County...
18-year-old woman dead after stolen car crashes in Norwood: coroner

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, right, and Paul Myler, deputy head of...
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati is off to the best start of any club in MLS history
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial