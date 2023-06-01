Baby watch underway at Cincinnati Zoo for Lightning the sloth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baby watch is on at the Cincinnati Zoo for Lightning the sloth.

The zoo announced that starting Thursday, she will be monitored 24 hours a day until her baby is born.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September 2022 after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo says once the baby is born, it will latch onto Lightning and stay attached to her for the next 10-12 months.

Lightning has been pregnant once before, but she delivered a stillborn baby in October 2021.

