Bengals players to participate in ‘Chip in for Charity’ golf benefit on Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than a dozen Cincinnati Bengals players are playing golf on Friday at the “Chip in for Charity” event to help raise money for a local organization, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services.

The Cincinnati nonprofit provides mental and behavioral health to youth in the Tri-State area, as well as provides residential treatment, juvenile justice services, foster care, housing and adoption services.

People can expect multiple Bengals players at the event, including wide receiver Tee Higgins, defensive tackle DJ Reader, and linebacker Logan Wilson.

How “Chip in for Charity” works

Each team will have five people on it with one celebrity.

At 12:45 p.m., celebrities are invited to participate in the pre-scramble contest to see who has the longest putt.

The 18th hole will be a huge celebration with JonJon from KISS 107 as the DJ.

A full schedule is listed below.

“Chip in for Charity” schedule

9 a.m. - 9 hole Ladies Scramble

11:30 a.m. - Registration for 18 hole scramble and lunch

12:45 p.m. - Celebrity longest putt contest

1 p.m. - 18 hole scramble shotgun start

5:30 p.m. - Happy hour and awards

Bengals players scheduled to attend (subject to change)

Joe Bachie - linebacker

Akeem Davis - linebacker

Tee Higgins - wide receiver

Trenton Irwin - wide receiver

Ted Karras - center

Evan McPherson - kicker

Joseph Ossai - defensive end

DJ Reader - defensive tackle

Drew Sample - tight end

Irv Smith - tight end

Trent Taylor - wide receiver

Trayveon Williams - running back & kick returner

Logan Wilson - linebacker

The event will be held at Elks Run Golf Club in Batavia.

