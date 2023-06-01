Contests
Bengals players to participate in ‘Chip in for Charity’ golf benefit on Friday

Dozens of Cincinnati Bengals players will be participating in the "Chip in for Charity" event on Friday.(KNOP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than a dozen Cincinnati Bengals players are playing golf on Friday at the “Chip in for Charity” event to help raise money for a local organization, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services.

The Cincinnati nonprofit provides mental and behavioral health to youth in the Tri-State area, as well as provides residential treatment, juvenile justice services, foster care, housing and adoption services.

People can expect multiple Bengals players at the event, including wide receiver Tee Higgins, defensive tackle DJ Reader, and linebacker Logan Wilson.

How “Chip in for Charity” works

Each team will have five people on it with one celebrity.

At 12:45 p.m., celebrities are invited to participate in the pre-scramble contest to see who has the longest putt.

The 18th hole will be a huge celebration with JonJon from KISS 107 as the DJ.

A full schedule is listed below.

“Chip in for Charity” schedule

  • 9 a.m. - 9 hole Ladies Scramble
  • 11:30 a.m. - Registration for 18 hole scramble and lunch
  • 12:45 p.m. - Celebrity longest putt contest
  • 1 p.m. - 18 hole scramble shotgun start
  • 5:30 p.m. - Happy hour and awards

Bengals players scheduled to attend (subject to change)

  • Joe Bachie - linebacker
  • Akeem Davis - linebacker
  • Tee Higgins - wide receiver
  • Trenton Irwin - wide receiver
  • Ted Karras - center
  • Evan McPherson - kicker
  • Joseph Ossai - defensive end
  • DJ Reader - defensive tackle
  • Drew Sample - tight end
  • Irv Smith - tight end
  • Trent Taylor - wide receiver
  • Trayveon Williams - running back & kick returner
  • Logan Wilson - linebacker

The event will be held at Elks Run Golf Club in Batavia.

