Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Check your tickets! $1M Powerball winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

There were Match 5 $1 million winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California
There were Match 5 $1 million winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While there were no Powerball jackpot winners Wednesday night, lucky $1 million tickets were sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, May 31 drawing were 2, 4, 54, 61 and 62. The red Powerball was 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

No tickets were sold with all six numbers to win the estimated $241 million jackpot.

It grows to $262 million with a cash value of $133 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in West Price Hill
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

Latest News

Smittie Peterson
Man threatened to ‘blow up’ Green Twp administration building: court docs
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Hamilton fire crews said they rescued a male resident from the second story of a burning...
Hamilton fire crews rescue resident, 6 displaced in apartment fire
A railcar full of juice is on fire at Tropicana in West Chester Township, dispatchers say.
Railcar full of juice on fire at Tropicana