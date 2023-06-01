Check your tickets! $1M Powerball winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While there were no Powerball jackpot winners Wednesday night, lucky $1 million tickets were sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, May 31 drawing were 2, 4, 54, 61 and 62. The red Powerball was 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

No tickets were sold with all six numbers to win the estimated $241 million jackpot.

It grows to $262 million with a cash value of $133 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

