Duke Energy bills expected to rise for Ohio customers in June

Typical residential customers of Duke Energy in Southwest Ohio will see about a $30 increase in their monthly bills starting this summer.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As June begins, Duke Energy customers in southwest Ohio can expect to see their monthly bill increase by an estimated $30.

The increased monthly rate is due to rising fuel prices that were set during a wholesale auction in February.

“This is something that we do not have control over,” Duke Energy Spokesperson Casey Kroger explained in April. “Duke Energy does not generate our own power in the state of Ohio, so legally, we have to go out to these auctions and procure the energy on behalf of our customers.”

This time around, the approved wholesale rate was set at 8.9 cents per kilowatt hour, which is up from the previous 5.6. That is the largest rate hike in eight years.

To put that into perspective, the average Duke Energy customer uses 1,000 kilowatts a month. So, that means the new generation portion of the bill will increase by about 30% from approximately $56 to $89.

The rate changes will only impact customers who are on the company’s standard service offer and live in Ohio.

Duke Energy customers in Indiana and Kentucky will not be impacted because each state has its own policies and regulations that utility companies must abide by.

“For example, we don’t generate our own electricity in Ohio, but in Kentucky, we do,” said Kroger. “So, you’ll see the impact be a little different in each state.”

Duke Energy announced earlier this year customers in Indiana would be seeing lower bills due to a decline in fuel costs.

The higher rates for Ohio will be in effect until May 31, 2024.

Duke says it’s too soon to know what will happen during the next auction.

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Jason Gmoser used a webcam while playing PlayStation games online to film and record sexually...
Police release surveillance video of car involved in OTR quadruple shooting
