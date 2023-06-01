Contests
East Price Hill homicide victim was 15-year-old boy: coroner

Cincinnati police investigating shooting in East Price Hill
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city’s latest homicide victim who was found shot on an East Price Hill street this week was just 15 years old, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Jamon’ee Crawley of Elmwood Place was gunned down about 5:30 a.m. on Enright Avenue Wednesday, a coroner’s report confirms.

He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cincinnati police have not announced any suspects or arrests as they continue to actively investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

The teen’s slaying occurred on the same day that three juveniles - 10, 14 and 15 - were shot while walking down an Over-the-Rhine street beside Grant Park, according to police.

A fourth victim who is in his 20s also was shot.

3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

