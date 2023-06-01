FC Cincinnati is off to the best start of any club in MLS history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s incredible run continued Wednesday night with a 3-1 victory at New York City FC.

The orange and blue won all six matches they played in May, haven’t dropped a match in seven weeks and remain alone at the top of Major League Soccer.

And the club is breaking league history as well.

With Wednesday night’s win, FC Cincinnati have accumulated 36 points. That’s the most points accumulated through the first 15 games of a season in MLS history (excluding the shootout era).

The club entered MLS in 2018 and proceeded to finish last in the league its first three years. A surreal and spectacular turnaround for FCC Manager Pat Noonan and his side.

After defeating NYCFC 3-1 tonight, @fccincinnati have now produced the most points (36) through the first 15 games of a season in @MLS history, excluding the shootout era. pic.twitter.com/eEpf8A3oqp — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) June 1, 2023

