Hamilton crews battle large fire at apartment complex

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling a large fire at an apartment building on Beth Lane in Hamilton.

Flames spread from a second-story apartment through that floor up to the third floor and through the roof, according to initial emergency Butler County communication reports.

A resident reported the fire at 2:59 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.