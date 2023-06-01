Contests
Hamilton crews battle large fire at apartment complex

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene battling a large fire at an apartment building on Beth Lane in Hamilton.

Flames spread from a second-story apartment through that floor up to the third floor and through the roof, according to initial emergency Butler County communication reports.

A resident reported the fire at 2:59 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

