Heating up entering first weekend of June

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Welcome to June 1st, but it’s feeling more like July 1st outside. June 1st is also the start of meteorological summer - as meteorologists use months to determine seasons as opposed to calendar seasons to track weather data easier. Regardless if you call it spring or summer, we have summertime conditions in the forecast!

Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds from daytime heating are expected Thursday afternoon as high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s!

UV-Index will be very high over the next few days, so sunscreen should be applied when outside! The drought monitor was updated Thursday morning and the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under abnormally dry conditions - and farmers are dealing with the browning vegetation and dusty grounds in addition to many tri-state yards. Allergy forecast is still moderate-to-high thanks to the dry conditions; especially grass pollens!

Hot conditions arrive Friday and last into Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s! Friday will have abundant sunshine - which will make pavement temperatures even hotter - so watch the pet paws and keep them off of the pavement!

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and the heat will be accompanied by low humidity once again. However, forecast models are popping up a couple of stray showers or rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening from daytime heating. Though most of the tri-state will be dry, we can’t rule this out.

Sunday is dry with sunny skies and still very warm! Entering the work week, we’ll still be dealing with sunshine and upper 80s, but a weak cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley. This front is mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s with morning lows mild in the 50s.

Going into the middle of June, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in the day and low 60s at night with very little chances for rain. We’ll continue to monitor drought conditions as this could affect farmers and tri-state agriculture this season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.