Legendary rock band KISS to open last ever tour in Cincinnati

Tickets go on sale next week.
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the...
Gene Simmons, from left, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform at the Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Luann Gibbs
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The end of the road begins in Cincinnati.

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll band KISS is closing out a 50-year career, but before the band packs away its iconic makeup and wild costumes, the boys are taking one last ride around the world with a final tour, fittingly titled the “End of the Road” tour, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

It will span 50 dates around the world, and the North American leg kicks off Oct. 19 right here in Cincinnati.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, for the show, which will take place at Heritage Bank Center (100 Broadway, Downtown).

The tour wraps up in December with a massive final show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

KISS was formed in New York City in 1973 by members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. With greasepaint makeup and outrageous costumes, the bandmembers took on the personae of comic book-style characters, and their “shock-rock” style live performances have been known to feature fire-breathing, blood-spitting, levitating drum kits and pyrotechnics.

Considered one of the most influential rock bands of all time and one of the best-selling bands of all time, KISS has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, earned 30 gold albums, and all four original members have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The current lineup includes Stanley, Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

