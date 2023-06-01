Contests
Man accused of setting Jaguar on fire; mother says victim has had ‘stalkers’

A suspect has been arrested after video shows the person setting someone's car on fire.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A New York man has been charged with aggravated arson after police say he was seen on video setting a Jaguar on fire at a home in Monroe which then spread to a fence and the home, a criminal complaint says.

Officers were dispatched to the home around 2:27 a.m. on May 16 for a reported arson.

The incident report says the victim was home sleeping when she received a call saying there was a suspicious male outside by a 2016 Jaguar F-Type coupe in the driveway.

The report says surveillance video played for the officers showed a male wearing a partial face mask approaching the Jaguar carrying something.

“He placed a box-shaped object on the center of the hood. He walked to the grass, retrieved another item, placed it on top of this box, and lit it,” according to the document.

The report says the male walked away as the box ignited and the fire spread to a fence and then to the home where the victim was sleeping.

The court documents say police say Farhan Jami, 28, was located in the area and taken into custody.

“Jami was found to be wearing clothing consistent with the video and matched the suspect in the video. Nearby him were articles related to the initial crime scene,” the complaint said.

Farhan Jami of East Meadow, New York, is accused of setting a car on fire in the driveway of a...
Farhan Jami of East Meadow, New York, is accused of setting a car on fire in the driveway of a home in Monroe. Court documents say adjacent fence caught on fire and also the home.(Monroe Police Department)

Court documents say Jami is from East Meadow, New York which is more than a 650-mile drive from Monroe.

“My daughter is in the... is in the public eye. My daughter is a, video game streamer and she’s had... they’ll call it stalkers from distances,” the victim’s mother said in a 911 call.

The incident report appears to back up what the mother said in her call.

It says the victim “has a large follower base” and “due to ... follower base they have had multiple encounters with strangers and threats.”

Jami is in the Butler County Jail and his case has been bound over to the county court.

No date has been set for his next court appearance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

