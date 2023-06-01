Contests
Man sentenced to 30 years in jail for creating child porn using PlayStation

He used a webcam while playing PlayStation games online to film and record sexually explicit videos of himself and minor boys, officials said.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man was sentenced to 30 years in jail for creating child pornography through a PlayStation 3.

Jason Gmoser, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2022, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Gmoser used a webcam while playing PlayStation games online to film and record sexually explicit videos of himself and minor boys, Parker explained.

Prosecutors say he recorded more than 900 sexual videos of himself and underage boys between November 2011 and September 2014.

Gmoser traveled out of Ohio to an eight-year-old victim’s home, where he bought the boy movies and food and gave the child gift cards for exposing himself, according to Parker.

Gmoser was already sentenced to life in prison in Illinois for sexual exploitation in 2016.

He is the adopted son of Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, who has said his son spent time in a treatment center in Texas for mental health issues.

