Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man threatened to ‘blow up’ Green Twp administration building: court docs

Smittie Peterson
Smittie Peterson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A resident is accused of threatening to build a bomb and “blow up” the Green Township administration building after the township ordered him to clean up his property, court records show.

Smittie Peterson, 48, is under arrest at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a felony charge of making terroristic threats.

Green Twp police wrote in an affidavit it happened Wednesday.

He threatened “to retrieve a gun as well as build a bomb to blow up” the township building on Harrison Avenue, the court document states.

He “made threats after receiving a letter from the Green Township Trustees informing him to clean up his property, which has been deemed a nuisance, prior to the deadline given,” according to the sworn statement.

Peterson also “advised that he would blow himself up with the building.”

The statements were made to “his caseworker” and a Green Twp police officer, court records show.

Peterson is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in West Price Hill
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Hamilton fire crews said they rescued a male resident from the second story of a burning...
Hamilton fire crews rescue resident, 6 displaced in apartment fire
There were Match 5 $1 million winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and California
Check your tickets! $1M Powerball winners in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
A railcar full of juice is on fire at Tropicana in West Chester Township, dispatchers say.
Railcar full of juice on fire at Tropicana