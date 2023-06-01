Man threatened to ‘blow up’ Green Twp administration building: court docs

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A resident is accused of threatening to build a bomb and “blow up” the Green Township administration building after the township ordered him to clean up his property, court records show.

Smittie Peterson, 48, is under arrest at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a felony charge of making terroristic threats.

Green Twp police wrote in an affidavit it happened Wednesday.

He threatened “to retrieve a gun as well as build a bomb to blow up” the township building on Harrison Avenue, the court document states.

He “made threats after receiving a letter from the Green Township Trustees informing him to clean up his property, which has been deemed a nuisance, prior to the deadline given,” according to the sworn statement.

Peterson also “advised that he would blow himself up with the building.”

The statements were made to “his caseworker” and a Green Twp police officer, court records show.

Peterson is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.