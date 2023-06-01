Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood

Latest News

Arson suspect caught on video setting fire to a car in Butler County.
Man accused of setting Jaguar on fire; mother says victim has had ‘stalkers’
FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village and one...
Woman pleads guilty after using van to hit men, killing 1 outside Kroger in 2022
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall