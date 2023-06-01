Police find car used in drive-by shooting that wounded 3 juveniles in OTR

Video above from prior coverage. Surveillance video below.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have located the car used in the drive-by quadruple shooting Wednesday evening in Over-the-Rhine.

Police found the 2017 black Hyundai Sonata sometime Thursday afternoon in the 4900 block of Keen Avenue in Bond Hill, according to a CPD spokesperson.

The car was parked and unoccupied at the location.

It is currently being processed. Officers did not find any guns in the car. It’s isn’t yet known whether drugs or money were found.

The spokesperson says the department is fielding a large number of tips related to the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, call the Cincinnati Police Department District One Investigative Unit at 513-352-3505.

Three juveniles, ages 10, 14 and 15, and one man in his 20s were shot while walking on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Police do not believe the man was with the juveniles when the gunfire began.

Retired Cincinnati police sergeant Dan Hils says he’s never seen anything like it in his 35-year career.

”That is an incredible blessing, because with all those bullets sprayed around, it’s amazing that we don’t have four, five or six, seven people dead,” Hils said.

A youth group from nearby Wesley Chapel Mission Center walked the neighborhood on Thursday.

”Man this is crazy,” said 16-year-old Zion Baker. “My siblings was right here. They were either at this park or they was at the school park, but either way, anything could happen. Any one of my five siblings could have been shot yesterday.”

Earlier Thursday, CPD released surveillance video of the shooting. The video shows the black sedan stopping at the intersection and someone firing off dozens of rounds while people run to find shelter.

Warning -- Video might be disturbing for some.

