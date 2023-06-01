Railcar full of juice on fire at Tropicana

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A railcar full of juice is on fire at Tropicana in West Chester Township, dispatchers say.

Flames broke out inside the railcar outside the business off Princeton Glendale Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

