Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

NB I-75 reopens after semi fire in West Chester

A flaming semi-fire shut down northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester just before 4 a.m....
A flaming semi-fire shut down northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester just before 4 a.m. Thursday.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A flaming semi-fire shut down northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The left two lanes opened shortly after 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The semi was hauling auto parts, the OSP dispatcher said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
The scene in West Price Hill where a car hit and killed a 3-year-old child and injured a...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in West Price Hill
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood
Man found not guilty in murder of 19-year-old Cincinnati man
Cincinnati man accused in friend’s murder found not guilty

Latest News

One person was taken to a hospital after an early morning fire at a Hamilton apartment complex,...
1 taken to hospital from Hamilton apartment fire
Frank's First Alert Forecast
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati is off to the best start of any club in MLS history
The woman, 53-year-old Ann Back, was trying to move a tree that was blocking the road when she...
Woman moving tree off road hit, killed by car in Indiana