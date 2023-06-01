NB I-75 reopens after semi fire in West Chester
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A flaming semi-fire shut down northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
It happened at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.
No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The left two lanes opened shortly after 5 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The semi was hauling auto parts, the OSP dispatcher said.
