NB I-75 reopens after semi fire in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A flaming semi-fire shut down northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The left two lanes opened shortly after 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The semi was hauling auto parts, the OSP dispatcher said.

Traffic Update: NB I-75 is open again in West Chester. Semi fire closed it for about an hour. Left 2 lanes just cleared. Right lane remains closed. pic.twitter.com/59EslFONgd — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 1, 2023

