University of Cincinnati hosts aerospace conference
The conference focused on aerospace and artificial intelligence innovation.
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Experts in the aerospace industry are attending a conference at the University of Cincinnati Thursday to talk about what they are studying.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.