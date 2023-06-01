Contests
Video, photos released of quadruple shooting in OTR

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released surveillance video of the Over-the-Rhine shooting that left three juveniles and one adult injured Wednesday evening in hopes of locating the car involved.

The video shows a black sedan stopping at an intersection and someone firing off dozens of rounds while people run to find shelter.

Warning -- Video might be disturbing for some.

Police say they are searching for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows and dark rims.

The passenger window may also be broken.

Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the...
Cincinnati police are looking for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the Over-the-Rhine shooting that injured three juveniles.(Cincinnati police)
Three juveniles, ages 10, 14 and 15, and one man in his 20s were shot while walking on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Police do not believe the man was with the juveniles when the gunfire began.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the vehicle, call the Cincinnati Police Department District One Investigative Unit at 513-352-3505.

