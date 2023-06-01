Woman dies days after motorcycle crash in Brown County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered several days earlier in a motorcycle crash.

Mary Crum, 62, of Georgetown, died on Thursday after she was flown to the hospital from a motorcycle crash in Brown County on May 27, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mary was riding on a motorcycle with 65-year-old David Crum when they crashed a 2011 Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob 103 on Oak Grove Road, troopers said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Gardner Road in Lewis Township, OSP explained.

Both Mary and David, who were not wearing helmets, were flown from the crash to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash. They did not provide an update on David’s condition.

