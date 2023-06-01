Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Woman dies days after motorcycle crash in Brown County

Mary was riding on a motorcycle with 65-year-old David Crum when they crashed a 2011 Harley...
Mary was riding on a motorcycle with 65-year-old David Crum when they crashed a 2011 Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob 103 on Oak Grove Road, troopers said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered several days earlier in a motorcycle crash.

Mary Crum, 62, of Georgetown, died on Thursday after she was flown to the hospital from a motorcycle crash in Brown County on May 27, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mary was riding on a motorcycle with 65-year-old David Crum when they crashed a 2011 Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob 103 on Oak Grove Road, troopers said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Gardner Road in Lewis Township, OSP explained.

Both Mary and David, who were not wearing helmets, were flown from the crash to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash. They did not provide an update on David’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cincy Pizza is only available at the West Chester and Wilder Mellow Mushroom locations for...
Pizza topped with Skyline Chili coming for limited time
Police are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday evening.
3 juveniles, man shot in Over-the-Rhine; witness says suspects are ‘kids’
Miami Township's fire chief, Brien lacey, and his wife, Lt. Shelly Lacey, have been on leave...
Report out on Miami Twp fire chief, his lieutenant wife who remain on paid leave
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
Two 18-year-old women died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Norwood Monday, according...
Second 18-year-old woman dies after stolen vehicle crash in Norwood

Latest News

Amber Harrison, permanent makeup artist and owner of Brow Envy, says making each person she...
Cincinnati native working to become beauty business mogul
Oh deer! Westlake Police rescue fawn tangled in backyard soccer net (video)
Oh deer! Westlake Police rescue fawn tangled in backyard soccer net (video)
The Cincinnati Zoo says Lightning is being watched 24 hours a day as her baby is expected to...
Baby watch underway at Cincinnati Zoo for Lightning the sloth
Jason Gmoser used a webcam while playing PlayStation games online to film and record sexually...
Man sentenced to 30 years in jail for creating child porn using PlayStation