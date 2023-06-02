2 inmates escape corrections center in Bowling Green
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a corrections center.
Police say two men escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center and are currently on the loose.
Officials say the escaped inmates are 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry.
Firman is being held on abduction charges, and Embry for possession of drugs.
