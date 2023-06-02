Contests
2 person police department has residents worried village is ‘unprotected’

Fayetteville residents address concerns over police department
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Village of Fayetteville is down two officers for its police department, and that is a concern to some residents.

At Thursday’s council meeting, residents voiced concerns about the police department’s staffing shortage just a day after the police chief left his position.

“Well, naturally, it’s unprotected for one thing,” said resident Bob Campbell. “I mean you try to call somebody, and you won’t get no response. That’s the bad thing.”

Mayor Tina Houk says Brian Goody stepped down as police chief because he needed health insurance.

The mayor added that the Fayetteville Police Department is only a part-time department.

Jody Edwards, a Village of Fayetteville resident, said the officers at the department don’t have benefits and have to work other jobs.

Mayor Houk said the village’s police department just received raises and got grants for new vests.

The mayor said they are putting an ad for a new police chief in the newspaper, but Edwards says she remains concerned that the entire village is vulnerable.

“If you were going to pull some kind of criminal activity, they know when the police are here on duty and when they’re not,” Edwards stated.

A council member said a lot of officers come to Fayetteville to get experience and then they leave.

Residents are now calling on the council to find a way to change that so positions are more of a career choice and less of a stopping place.

